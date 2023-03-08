Eloise Margaret Brandes Hood, 79, of Van Vleck passed away March 3, 2023. She was born July 18, 1943 in Ganado to the late James Brandes and Flora Diess Brandes.
Eloise grew up the daughter of a cotton farmer. Her family spent days on end chopping cotton. Her family farmed in Ganado and El Paso, until finally settling in Plainview.
Eloise graduated in May of
1965 with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from Texas Woman’s University. Soon after, she met the love of her life…Bennie Hood. They were married in July of 1966. Later, they moved to Wharton where they raised their two sons Shawn and Brandon. In the late 90’s, they moved to Bay City. After Bennie’s death in 2005, Eloise became a very independent person. Eloise never met a stranger and was never afraid to speak her mind…for better or worse! She was asked by a friend why she hadn’t started to date again, her response was, “Once you’ve been married to the best, then no one could ever measure up.”
Eloise enjoyed reading her Bible, gardening, her beautiful bluebonnets, helping her fellow neighbors, and most importantly her family (Grandkids).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Bennie Hood.
Survivors include sons Brandon Hood and his wife Shelby and Shawn Hood and his wife Tracie; sister Helen Scott and grandchildren Braeden Hood, Jase Hood and Reagen Hood.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Friday, March 10 at the First Baptist Church in Bay City. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. with Dr. Mike Zimmerman officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, 2313 Ave I, Bay City, TX. 77404. 979-245-4613.
