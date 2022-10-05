Mr. Justin Ross Price, 38 yrs. old of Wharton passed away September 27, 2022. Justin was born on February 21, 1984 in El Campo to Felton Price, Sr. and Yolonda Gary.
Justin is survived by his mother: Yolonda Gary-Price, father: Felton Price Sr. and a host of many relatives and friends.
Services will be Wednesday, October 5 at 11:00 a.m., held at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Wharton. Burial will be at Prosperity Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 5, 10:00–11:00 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.
We ask that everyone wear a mask when entering the building for visitation.
Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, 110 North East Ave., Wharton, TX 77488. 979-532-3602.
