Our beloved husband and father succumbed to the ravages of COPD on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the age of 76. While we mourn his passing, We rejoice in the knowledge that his was a life well lived, filled with love and joy personal success and ultimately contentment.
William Rand Laurenson was born December 14, 1945, in Portland, Oregon to Robert Frank and Maurine Rand Laurenson. In 1957 he and his family moved to College Station, and it became his hometown. He graduated from A&M Consolidated High School in 1963 and went on to attend North Texas State University. However, at that time the Vietnam war was raging and Bill had a low draft number. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp from 1965 to 1967 and completed a tour of duty in Viet Nam. While home on leave he looked up his classmate, Diane Hooper, and the rest, as they say, is history. They married May 31, 1969.
Bill worked construction management most of his adult life, most recently with Brown and Root and Fluor. While with Brown and Root he supervised huge refinery and pipeline projects in the Sahara Desert. Along with the work came wonderful travel opportunities and he and Diane took full advantage of it. “Meet me in London” was repeated many times. They toured the United Kingdom extensively and had an apartment on the Ilse St. Louis in Paris from which they could hear the bells of Notre Dame. He then went to work for Fluor where he again supervised a huge refinery project in Wood River, Illinois, in preparation for the Keystone Pipeline. He retired in 2011.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Diane Laurenson, of Wharton; their son Christopher Laurenson and wife, Christine, of Sugar Land; his brother Robert Laurenson and wife Bettie Carol; his nephews Benjamin Laurenson and Bradley Laurenson and wife Kim and their children Joshua and Jewel, and niece Blair Laurenson, all of San Antonio. He also is survived by his niece Jacqueline Albright and her children Alexandra and Micaela of Fairfax, VA. He was predeceased by his parents.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, August 13 at 2:00 p.m. at the Wharton Civic Center, Duncan Auditorium. Followed by a catered lunch.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979.532.3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.