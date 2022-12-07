Sandra Williams, 55, of Wharton, Tx. passed away on December 1, 2022 in a Houston hospital following a lengthy illness. She was born on December 24, 1966 in Wharton to Jacquelin Senf Hodge and the late George W. Hodge.
Sandra was raised in the Boling area and graduated from Boling High School with the Class of 1985. She later attended Texas A&M University and Sam Houston State University. Sandra married Lynn Anthony Williams on February 7, 1989 in Wharton. He preceded her in death on June 26, 2012. Sandra was an avid member of MLK Church of Christ, enjoyed crafts, thrifting, working with her plants in her garden, reading and spoiling her grandchildren.
Sandra is survived by her mother, Jackie Hodge of Wharton, children, Kristen Anderson and husband, Tony of Houston, Kierra Williams of Wharton, Brandon Williams of Wharton and Jon Ryan Williams and wife, Meghan of New Braunfels, brothers, George W. Hodge Jr. of Spring and Robert Samuel Hodge of Wharton, grandchildren, Rashawd Williams, Tristan Anderson, Tyson Anderson, Jordyn Williams, Kharie Williams, Kincynn Carter and Claire Williams.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 10 after 11 a.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton. Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410.
