Alfred Preston, 79, of Wharton, born August 1, 1943 in Damon to the late Willie & Rosie Preston, departed this life October 22, 2022.
Alfred’s visitation will be Thursday, October 27, 1-4 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home.
Funeral will be Friday, October 28, 11 a.m. at New Faith Church. Burial at Peaceful Rest Cemetery in Needville.
Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home. 979.532.2715.
