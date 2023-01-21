John Lloyd Leveridge
02/08/1951-01/09/2023
US Army – Vietnam – 3rd Armored Division,
Spearhead
A committal service with full military honors honoring the life of John Lloyd Leveridge of Houston will take place at the Houston National Cemetery on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 10:15 a.m. All that wish to attend are welcome.
John adventurously traveled across many states following his honorable Army service overseas during Vietnam. He was a proud Pan Am mechanic during their hay days, kicked up a little dust with a well-known motorcycle “club” for a short stint and eventually moved along to a more relaxed life back in Texas working with a lifelong friend. He was fortunate in having a handful of friends he considered family over half his life – all of which have hearts of solid gold and are loyal beyond measure. He dearly loved his mother and continued to gain clarity on his father’s words of wisdom until his last days. He loved and maintained close relationships with his sisters throughout his lifetime and cherished his daughter, son-in-law and only granddaughter. He was loyal, free, kind, wild and simple. He maintained very deep love and appreciation for those that stood by his side and brought him happiness through the years. He reminisced often through telling the stories of the past until his final days. For all that knew him, find comfort in knowing passing was swift and natural. Although his health had been declining in recent years, he was able to enjoy his final few months at home and found answers for many of life’s questions he’d carried for years.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Jeanne Barcafer Leveridge, and father, Haywood Mark Leveridge. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sara and Kevin Svetlik, granddaughter, Eden Svetlik, sisters and brothers-in-law, Laura and James Ali and Carol Craig Cowgill along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family in and around greater Houston, East Bernard and Wharton, Texas.
In lieu of usual remembrances, the family requests any charitable donations to the Brazoswood Soccer Booster Club in remembrance of Hannah Vaughn (2005-2022), any organization in your vicinity which provides assistance directly to veterans and their families, Texas Equusearch or Meals on Wheels. All of these non-profit organizations have touched our hearts or directly provided services for our family. The Brazoswood Soccer Booster Club has been avenue for children to pursue their dreams through the memorial fund established by Hannah’s teammates in her honor.
Arrangements were under direction of Beresford Funeral Service.
