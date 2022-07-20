Jake Johnson, Jr., 83, of Wharton born March 21, 1939 departed this life July 16, 2022.

A visitation will be held Friday, July 22,  2-7 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home. 

Jake’s homegoing celebration will be Sunday,  July 24,. 2 p.m. at MLK Church of Christ Wharton,     

Masks are required. Interment will be at Peach Creek Cemetery. 

Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home 979.532.2715.

