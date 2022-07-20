Jake Johnson, Jr., 83, of Wharton born March 21, 1939 departed this life July 16, 2022.
A visitation will be held Friday, July 22, 2-7 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home.
Jake’s homegoing celebration will be Sunday, July 24,. 2 p.m. at MLK Church of Christ Wharton,
Masks are required. Interment will be at Peach Creek Cemetery.
Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home 979.532.2715.
