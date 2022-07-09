James Sulak, 55, of Bay City passed away suddenly in a Bay City hospital on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. He was born on May 9, 1967, to Rudy and Dorothy Knesek Sulak in Wharton.
James was a graduate of Wharton High School. He worked as a Customer services specialist in the lumber industry for many years. He married Melinda Garcia on January 26, 1991 in El Campo at St Roberts Catholic Church. Together, they enjoyed dances, good food, music and visiting with friends and family. James was the biggest jokester, he loved getting the best of people. He also was a gadget person, up to date on all the latest things in electronics. He was known for having the cleanest car in town. He enjoyed being in the yard and playing with his furbabies.
James is survived by his wife, Melinda Sulak, parents, Rudy and Dorothy Sulak, brothers, Alan Sulak (Francene) and Glenn Sulak (Carol), nieces and nephews, Zak Sulak, Faith Leber, Esai Nunez, Estrella Garcia, Cody Rodriguez. He is also survived by his wife’s sisters, Anna Garcia Manciaz and Conception Rodriguez along with numerous cousins and friends.
Visitation was held after 5 p.m. Friday, July 8 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Bay City with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 9 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Rev. Gabriel Espinosa officiating.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410.
