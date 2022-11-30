Mrs. Sadie Conner Johnson, of Wharton passed away on November 23, 2022. Sadie was born on April 23, 1943 to Danny and Susie Conner.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by her sons, Robert Johnson, Jr. and David Johnson, sister, Barbara Conner and a host of many relatives and friends.
Services will be Friday, December 2 at 11:00 a.m., held at Church of Christ at Mattie St. Burial will be at Peach Creek Cemetery.
Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, 110 North East Avenue, Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979-532-3602.
To plant a tree in memory of Sadie Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.