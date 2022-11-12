Wilbert Wayne Kalina, Sr. passed away on November 7, 2022 at his home in Wharton. He was born on January 6, 1949 to Wilbert “Wille” and Viola Kalina and was the eldest of six children.
Our dad graduated from Boling High School and married the love of his life, Elizabeth Ramey Kalina on March 9, 1968. He attended Texas A&M University where he studied Horticulture and later earned a Commercial Heating and Cooling degree from WCJC. In his youth, he farmed with his father and participated in 4-H and FFA, earning a gold star in each. He was an Eagle Scout and was awarded the Order of the Arrow. Daddy was a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army and served in the Vietnam conflict for two years before being honorably discharged. He also worked at Texas Gulf Sulphur for over fifteen years.
Daddy was known for his tall tales and enjoyed hunting, fishing and writing poems. He was a proud full blood Czech with a soft heart. He has left us with so many memories and hilarious stories, and he will be well and truly missed by us all.
Wilbert is survived by his lifelong honey of 54 years, Elizabeth “Beth” Kalina, daughter Tiffany Parker and husband, Michael, son Wilbert W. Kalina, Jr. and wife, Alice, John Thomas “JT” Kalina and wife Melissa. Grandchildren Christopher Parker and wife, Chelcie, Garrett Kalina, Paiton Kalina, Jacob Kalina, Isabella Kalina, and William Kalina, Great-grandchildren, Channing Parker, Annabelle Kalina, Camille Parker, Jacqulyn Brandes, Lane Brandes and Jayce Brandes.
In lieu of flowers, mom asks that you make a donation to a charity or church of your choice in his name.
A Celebration of Wilbert’s life will be held Saturday, November 12 at 2:00 p.m. at the American Legion Hall in Wharton.
Condolences may be left a whartonfuneralhome.com
Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
