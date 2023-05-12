We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother, Evelyn Kay Glardon. She passed away peacefully at the age of 66 on May 4, 2023. She was born on October 4, 1956, to John C. Ward and Betty Brown and stepfather Floyd Walker in Fort Scott, Kansas. Evelyn will always be remembered for her loving heart and her giving nature. She was known for her kind spirit and her genuine love for her children and family. Her gentle presence and warm smile will deeply be missed by all those who knew her.
In her spare time she created beautiful handmade crafts for her loved ones. She had a true talent and her creations will forever be cherished by those lucky enough to have received them. She was also an animal lover and took in many strays over the years.
Family was everything to Evelyn. She was a devoted mother to her children and adored by her grandchildren. She was always there to offer guidance, love, and support whenever they needed it. She was the glue that held her family together and her love will remain with them always. Evelyn’s legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of those she loved. Her kindness, generosity, and gentile spirt will always be remembered. We will miss her deeply, but we take comfort in knowing she is at peace and reunited with loved ones who have passed before her.
Left to mourn her loss are her children, Marie Ward of Wharton, Robert Burkhardt of Jacksonville, Natasha Glardon of Wharton, Shannon Glardon and Keenan of Wharton, David’s daughter Bridgette Hines and Micheal of Lake Jackson, and companion David Garza of Wharton. Her grandchildren Page, Paul, Leilani, Ryan, Cody, Kassilynn, Dylan, Cory, Audrianna, Alaina Kai, Camden, and Makenzie and many great-grandchildren. Her mother, Betty and sisters, Michelle Nuspliger and Lori Andel. Along with many family and close friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 14, starting at 5 p.m. at the Wharton Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, May 15, at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor David Clapp officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E. Boling Hwy., Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979-532-3410.
