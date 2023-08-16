Pamela Hubenak, 69, of Wharton, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at a Houston hospital following injuries sustained in a tragic automobile accident. She was born on June 16, 1954, in Tampa, Fl to the late Viola Steele Melton (Nanny). Although born in Florida, she came to Texas at 17 years old and quickly became a true Texan.
Pam married the love of her life, Robert Hubenak (Pal, as they called each other), on February 7, 1975, in Wharton. She dedicated her life to her children, Chad, and Niki, by being the most supportive and loving Mom. She spent most of her time running around behind them at numerous sporting events. She was also a “second mom” to so many of their friends as well. She was also a radio personality for KANI 1500am in Wharton for several years as well as X97 in Bay City. Pam was also a substitute teacher at Boling ISD. She never stopped following kids around, it went from her kids to her grandkids. Her school spirit will be greatly missed.
She always looked forward to shopping trips or going out to eat with every trip ending with her “Walmart stop.” She adored spending time with her family, very close friends, and grandchildren. She loved saltwater fishing, doing her morning Facebook time, and spending weekends with family and friends. She was known for “cooking for an army” because of her big portions. She never wanted anyone to leave hungry. She enjoyed her adventures with her sister and brother-in-law. Pam was an avid animal lover. She sadly also leaves behind her beloved dachshund, Penny.
Pam will be greatly missed by her husband of 48 years, Robert Hubenak, daughter Nikole Renee Tolson and husband Craig, son, Chad Wayne Hubenak and wife, Jenifer, sister, Marsha Wooten and husband, Dudley, grandchildren, Brittani Hubenak, and fiancé Hunter Shoppa, Lexie Nelson, Garrett Sliva, Hunter Tolson and Emilie Tolson, niece Autumn Wooten, and great-grandson Kaiden Shoppa, very best friends Nuria and Arnold Anzaldua, as well as many other wonderful friends. Pam is preceded in death by her mother, Viola Melton (Nanny) and brother, Billy Hellams.
Visitation will be held from 5 till 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15, at Wharton Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday August 16, at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home at 11 a.m.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Tolson, Garrett Sliva, Hunter Shoppa, Bradley Konvicka, Aaron Anzaldua, Bryan Waligura, and Randall Bryant, and Honorary pallbearers will be Brittani Hubenak, Lexie Nelson, Emilie Tolson, and Autumn Wooten.
Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences can be left whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979-532-3410.
