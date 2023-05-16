James Ross, Jr. was born August 25, 1951 in Wharton. He was one of nine children born to the union of James Ross, Sr. and Ethel C. Williams. He accepted Christ at an early age at Canton St. Church of Christ, later to be known as M. L. K. Blvd. Church of Christ in Wharton.
James was educated at Wharton Training School and went on to graduate from Wharton High School in 1969. He studied Secondary Education and History at Texas A&M University-Kingsville where he graduated in 1973. Following graduation, James enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he bravely served his country. He later went on to continue his education studying Math, Social Studies, Inertial Navigation and Counseling at Texas A&M University-Kingsville. He received his MS Ed. In Guidance Counseling in 1983. He then went on to attend University of Houston where he received his Math Certification in 1987.
After years of seeking higher education, James ventured into a career in education. He began teaching in Kendleton. He then went on to teach Junior High and High School from August 25, 1986 - May 26, 2007. During that time, he also coached High School football.
James married Meta Louise Brightmon on February 14, 1986. Their union was blessed with two beautiful children, Patra Louise Ross and James Thelban Ross.
On May 7, 2023, James left his worldly possessions and those he loved behind to receive his crown in Glory. Preceding him in death were his parents, Ethel C. and James Ross, Sr.; brothers, Ronald Ross and Marshall Ross; sisters, Valerie Renee Sanders Jackson and Harriett Ross Gardner.
James leaves memories of his life to be cherished by his children, Patra Louise Ross and James Thelban Ross; two brothers, Haywood Mack Ross and Anthony B. Ross (Linda); two sisters, Gilda Ellen Harris, Angela R. Gardner (Eugene Sr.); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends he has cherished throughout his life’s journey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.