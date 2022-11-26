Peggy Salas, 71, of Newgulf passed away on Tuesday evening, November 22, 2022 at her home. She was born on September 15, 1951, in Newgulf to the late Joe and Teddy Cook. Peggy was also preceded in death by her granddaughters, Brooke and Morgan Salas.
Peggy attended Boling High School and later graduated with a cosmetology license from beauty school. Peggy and Ray married on June 13, 1973 in Boling. She worked as a bookkeeper and secretary for many years. Peggy was most proud of all of her grandchildren and loved watching them do all the things that made them happy. She enjoyed watching football games, knitting, and indulging herself with nutterbutters and homemade vanilla ice cream.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Ray Salas of Newgulf. Peggy was loved by her family; daughter, Sara Schoeneberg and husband, Buck of Pledger. sons, Kevin Salas and wife, Melissa of Pledger and Danny Salas and wife, Linda of Victoria. Her grandchildren Kate Salas, Chloe and Wyatt Schoeneberg are sure to miss their Granny. Peggy is also survived by her sister Eileen Cooper and husband Bo of East Bernard; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 25 at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery in Van Vleck with Tony Kitzmiller officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made at Prosperity Bank in Wharton to the Salas Memorial Scholarship Fund in her memory.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
