Regina Bentancur, 50, of West Columbia, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2022. She was born June 26, 1971 in Houston to Noe and Dora Samora Jaure. Regina was raised in the Boling and Wharton area and attended schools there. She enjoyed being a homemaker and loved to cook and entertain her family. She was an avid Astros fan and loved to dance.
Regina is survived by her husband, Freddy Bentancur, three daughters, Ashley Bentancur and husband, Paul Sosa, Kelli Bentancur and husband, Ondre Hall and Hailie Bentancur and husband, Jimmy Cruz, mother, Dora Samora Jaure, father, Noe Jaure, sisters, Monica Ramirez and husband, Lucio, Brenda Swallows and Angela Horta, brother, Anthony Jaure and wife, Roxanne Jaure, grandchildren, Audrina Bentancur, Aaliyah Hall, Hayden Bentancur, Journie Bentancur, Justice Bentancur, Hailie Cruz and Laela Cruz.
Relatives & friends are invited to her Memorial service on Saturday, June 18 starting at 11 a.m. at Wharton Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. 979/532-3410
