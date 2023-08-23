Gregorio Gallegos, 55, of Wharton passed away on August 17, 2023, at a Richmond hospital following a brief illness. He was born on February 26, 1968, to the late Antonio and Isabel Camarena Gallegos in El Campo, Texas.
Greg was raised in Wharton and graduated from Wharton High School with the class of 1986. Greg was his family caretaker, enjoying cooking, baking and spoiling his nieces and nephews with his short order chef skills. Greg was a jokester of the family and loved his Cowboys and going fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Lupe Gallegos, Juanita Gallegos, Ana Gallegos Manderson and Lucinda Nunez and her husband, Michael Nunez.
Greg is survived by his sisters, Timi Gallegos, Sylvia Gallegos and Frances Gallegos Heffner and husband, Richard, brother-in-law, Mark Manderson, nieces and nephews, Robert Gonzalez, Michael Gonzalez and wife, Jamie, Amanda Gonzales and husband, E.J., Victoria Heffner, Matthew Heffner and Haven Heffner, numerous great-nieces and nephews and special cousin, Felix Martinez.
A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, August 26 at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences can be left whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
