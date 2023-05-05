Jacinto Nathaniel Castro, age 84, passed away on April 15, 2023, after a long illness. Jacinto was born on February 26, 1939, in McAllen, Texas, to parents Natanael and Herminia Castro. He attended all grades at Boling ISD and graduated from Boling High School in 1958. Jacinto married his high school sweetheart Noemi Moreno and enlisted in the U.S. Army, reaching the rank of PFC E3, and was honorably discharged in the fall of 1961.
Jacinto never met a stranger. His kindness and sense of humor are what people remember most about him. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for nearly 40 years as a letter carrier in Austin, primarily near the University of Texas (UT) campus. Jacinto was a devoted UT fan and attended or watched every game he could. He and his family attended El Buen Pastor Presbyterian Church in Austin, for over 30 years, and he was an active church elder and the catcher on the church’s softball team. Jacinto was an animal lover and cared for many animals, especially greyhounds.
He is survived by his son, Dr. Joel Castro, and wife, Maribel; daughter, Kelly Evon Barnum, and husband, Richard; daughter, Jo Ann Larkin, and husband, Kevin; son, Robert Castro, and wife, Laura; and daughter, Noemi Edington. Other survivors include his wife of five years, Norma Castro; brother, Nathan Castro; grandchildren, Melyssa Harvell, Peyton Larkin, Joie Harvell, Carmen Larkin, Caris Castro, Alec Castro; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and friends.
Jacinto is preceded in death by wives, Noemi and Mary Frances; infant son, Jacinto Jr., sisters; Ruth Brandin and Connie Pacheco and son-in-law, James Edington.
The family would like to acknowledge Hospice Austin’s kind support over the past two years. A private family service will be planned at a later date. Those wishing to donate in memory of Jacinto Castro are asked to donate to Austin Hospice (https://www.hospiceaustin.org/get-involved/donate/) or Emancipet (https://emancipet.org/donate-today/).
Louis Chumchal
Louis Chumchal, 90, of Wharton, TX passed away on May 2, 2023 in a Wharton nursing center. He was born on May 26, 1932, in Wharton to the late Joe Philip and Mary Knesek Chumchal.
Louis was raised in the Wharton and Hungerford area and attended school in Wharton. He was a farmer all his life and loved being outdoors, on his tractor or feeding and checking on his pigs and cattle. Louis enjoyed the coffee club meetings in the mornings at the donut shop for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Martha Janik and brothers, Eddie Chumchal, Joe Chumchal, Jr., Pete Chumchal, and Bennie Chumchal.
Louis is survived by his sister, Mary Kubena of Edna and brother, Daniel Chumchal of Wharton, along with numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.
Visitation will be on Monday, May 8 after 9 am. at Wharton Funeral Home with funeral services following at 11 am. with Deacon David Valdez officiating. Burial will follow at Wharton Cemetery in Wharton. Serving as pallbearers will be Daniel Chumchal, Jr., Randy Chumchal, Wrayal Tate, Earl Chumchal, Michael Chumchal and Roger Chumchal.
Condolences at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
