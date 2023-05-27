Jessie Mae Edison, aka “ Mama Jessie”, 91, of Wharton born November 6, 1931 to Jessie Gordon and Mary Edison in Bay City, departed this life May 15, 2023. In her honor, a graveside Memorial will be held Saturday, May 27 at 11 a.m. at Eastview Cemetery.
Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home of Wharton 979-532-2715.
To plant a tree in memory of Jessie Edison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.