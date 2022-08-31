Janice Harris, 78, of Wharton passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022 in a Houston hospital. She was born on October 21, 1943 in Shermans to the late Warren G. and Quade Little Flowers.
Janice was raised in the Gainsville area and graduated from Gainsville High School. She later graduated from Abilene Christian College and obtained her Masters in Education from the University of Houston. Janice married James Locke Harris on October 19, 1963 in Abilene. He preceded her in death on September 15, 1989. Janice enjoyed teaching 4th, 5th and 6th grade English and Science at Wharton ISD for many years. She loved traveling with students and giving tours of Washington, D.C., gardening, eating with her lunch bunch, and reading with her book club. Janice was a member of the Abell Street Church of Christ, the Wharton Garden Club, Delta Kappa Gamma and the Wharton County Retired Teachers Association.
Janice is survived by her daughter, Jama Harris Britton and husband, Paul of San Marcos, sons; Caleb Hudgins Harris and wife, Lisa of Ponca City OK, and Nathan Nolen Harris and wife, Tracy of Buda, sister, Donna Jean Flowers, and brother, Max Flowers and wife, Sue, grandchildren; Elizabeth Britton, Zachery Harris, David Britton, Sarah Britton, Nolen Harris, Cory Harris, Jessica Free and Dylan Harris and many friends.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 24 at Abell Street Church on Christ at 4 p.m.
Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E Boling Hwy, Wharton, TX 77488. 979-532-3410.
