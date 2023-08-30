Marcus Melnar, 89, of Wharton passed away on August 25, 2023, at his home following a brief illness. He was born on December 23, 1933, to the late Fred and Veronica Kutach Melnar in Sweet Home, Lavaca County, Texas.
Marcus was raised in the Hallettsville area. He was married to Marie Mariner on December 26, 1960 in Wharton. She preceded him in death on February 5, 2005. Marcus was a farmer and rancher all his life. He loved being outdoors, one with nature, fishing and hunting as much as he could. Marcus was recognized as the outstanding row crop farmer of the year in 1995 during the Wharton County Agriculture Appreciation Day at the county fair. When indoors, he loved a good game of dominoes, watching the Astros and being with family and catching up at reunions. He was a member of St John Catholic Church in Hungerford and a Knights of Columbus member for many years. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Theresa Tuttle, and brothers, Joe Fred Melnar and Patrick Valentine Melnar.
Marcus is survived by his children, Linda Gann and husband, David Frank Gann of Wharton, Garland Melnar and wife, April of Wharton, grandchildren, Heather Marie Nuspliger, Kyle Marcus Clark and wife Kayla and Holly Michelle Longoria and Husband, Henry, Jr. and great-grandchildren, Lane Nuspliger, Joseph Rayce Saha, Bailey Clark, Grayson Clark, Jayden Lipinski, Jaycee Longoria and Wyatt Longoria and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 1 after 9 a.m. at St Johns Catholic Church in Hungerford with a Knights of Columbus rosary at 10:30 a.m. and the Funeral Mass and Rite of Committal following at 11 a.m. at St Johns Catholic Church with Fr. Charles Dwomoh celebrating. Flag presentation and TAPS will be performed by members of American Legion Post 87 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4474 of Wharton. Condolences can be left whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.