Curtis Alton Ferrell, 78, of El Campo, passed away on May 27, 2022 following a sudden illness in a Sugar Land hospital. He was born April 6, 1944 in Caldwell to Leonard Allen Ferrell and Mary Alice Ferrell.
Curtis attended Boling High School. He married Joyce Stout on November 4th, 1978. He retired from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Central Unit in November 2001 and retired to El Campo.
Curtis was an avid golfer and enjoyed his Thursday scrambles with his buddies at Wharton County Club. He loved to garden and would share the fruits of his labor with friends and strangers alike. He had a “famous spice” that he would make from his vegetables and talk about to anyone who would listen. Curtis absolutely adored his grandkids and would visit as much as possible.
Survivors include his loving wife of 43 years, Joyce Ferrell; his sons Chad and wife Lisa Ferrell of Tomball, Chase and wife Emily of Houston and daughter Cathryn Ferrell Williams of Katy; grandchildren Cammy Ferrell, Jackson Williams, Conner, Evie, Charlie and Etta Ferrell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Allen and Mary Alice Ferrell; sisters Barbara Farmer and Sybil Balusek; brother Wayne Ferrell and Owen Ferrell and son-in-law Christopher Williams.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 2 at 1 p.m. and memorial services to follow at 2 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home.
Memorial donations in memory of Curtis Alton Ferrell may be made to The American Heart Association and American Diabetes Association.
