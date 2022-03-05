Jacob Huerta, 37, of the Van Vleck and Pledger area passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 26, 2022 in Beasley. He was born on September 3, 1984 in Houston Texas to parents, Martin and Elonia Padron Huerta.
Jacob graduated from Boling High School and later attended Wharton County Junior College in Bay City. He worked as a welder for several years. Jacob was a member of Rose of Sharon Church in Van Vleck. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, BBQing, and enjoying the day with his family and friends. Jacob will forever be remembered as a loving father.
Jacob is survived by his children; Caden, Kaylee, Aubrey, and Alexander, his parents, Martin and Eloina Padron Huerta; siblings, Ashley Stark and husband, Richard, and Martin Smiley Huerta and wife, Mary Jo; his nieces and nephews, Jenna, Erika, and Westin Stark, Joseph, Meredith, and Drake Huerta and Macie and Madison Cervantes.
Visitation was at 5 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home on Friday, March 4, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Rose of Sharon Church in Van Vleck on Saturday, March 5 at 10 a.m., burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Van Vleck.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com. Serving as pallbearers are Martin Smiley Huerta, Rick Stark, Caden Huerta, Ernie Tabares, Ruben Celedon and Rudy Vargas. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Arturo Fernandez, Armando Tabares, Damacio Vargas and Leo Don Padron.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx. 979/-532-3410.
