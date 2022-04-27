Billie Jean Spears, aged 76 yrs., of Beasley. passed away April 21, 2022.
Billie Jean was born on March 04,1946 in Wharton to Alexander Holmes and Annie Lee Richardson.
Billie Jean is survived by her daughters; Debra McCall and Lisa Shelton, sons; Troy Richardson and J. D. Scott, brother Decline Richardson and a host of relatives and friends.
Services will be Saturday, April 30 at 11:00 a.m., at Greater New Faith in Wallis.
Visitation at Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home Chapel, Friday, April 29 from 1:00 - 6:00 p.m.
We ask that everyone wear a mask when entering the building for visitation.
Services under the direction of Gooden Hatton Funeral Home, 110 North East Avenue, Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979/532-3602
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.