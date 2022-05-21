Edwin “Eddie” Lott, 84, of Spanish Camp born Nov 1, 1937 in Brenham passed away May 13, 2022.
Eddie’s visitation will be Friday, May 20, 1-5 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home.
Homegoing will be May 21 at 11:00 a.m. at Camp Zion Rising Star Baptist Church in Spanish Camp. Masks are required.
Burial at Camp Zion Cemetery. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home Wharton 979-532-2715.
To plant a tree in memory of Edwin Lott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
