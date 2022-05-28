John Dale passed away on May 24, 2022 at his home in Wharton. John was born October 16, 1943 to John Buck and Willie Mae White Hale. He graduated from Wharton High School and joined The United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1963. John was the father of three children who he loved fiercely; Stephanie, Brandon and Dawn Renee. He gave them each a special name as a sign of endearment. He encouraged them to work hard and follow their dreams.
John continued to encourage his children to go to bed early and love one another. John ended every visit with his children “drive safe, call me when you get home and I love you”. Beyond his love for his children and grandchildren was his love for his two dogs Rocko and Charlie. John enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, working in his yard, traveling and trips to Delta Downs and Coushatta with his sisters. John had a strong faith in God. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
John is survived by his daughter Stephanie Kaiser (Brian); son Brandon Hale (Michelle); daughter Dawn Renee Sheblak (David) and his sister Norma; grandchildren, Lucas Kaiser, Jacob Kaiser, Morgan Hale, Aubrey Hale and Landon Hale; and numerous nieces and nephews. Special friends, Ann Carrroll, and Dr. Kim Murphy.
He is preceded in death by his parents John and Wille Mae Hale, his sister Jackie and special friend Frances “Polly” Adams.
Private service to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Houston Hospice 1102 N Mechanic St. El Campo, TX 77437.
Services under the direction of Fayette Memorial Funeral Home, 967 Colorado St., LaGrange, Tx. 78945. 979/968-9595.
