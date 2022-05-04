Shelley Christene Kizer, 46 years old, passed into the arms of the lord at her Wharton residence surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on April 5, 1976 to Tena Lois Clark and James Wayne Kizer in Pawnee, OK. Shelley was a longtime resident of the Wharton area. Her family fondly remembers her as being an avid sports fan, especially her Longhorns, Texans, and Astros. However, her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children and grandchild. Shelley is survived by her daughters; Peyton Ashleigh Wafer of Manvel, Kailey Celeste Wafer of Manvel and son, Tristan Matthew Joe of Cypress. She is also survived by her parents James W. Kizer of OK and Tena L. Clark of Wharton, her grandson Jackson Alan Wafer, brother James Cody Kizer of Wharton and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Wednesday May 4 from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Religious service to begin at 2:30 p.m. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Wharton. Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome. com Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. 979/532-3410.
