Mrs. Iola Johnson, of Wharton, passed away on March 19, 2022. Iola was born to Isaiah Coleman, Sr. and Mattie Sanford.
Iola is survived by her daughter: Phillis Johnson, two sisters; Arlene Davis and Linda Faye Coleman and a host of many relatives and friends.
Services will be Thursday, March 31 at 11:00 a.m., held at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery.
Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home. 110 North East Ave. Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979/532-3602
