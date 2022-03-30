   Mrs. Iola Johnson, of Wharton, passed away on March 19, 2022.  Iola was born to Isaiah Coleman, Sr. and Mattie Sanford.

   Iola is survived by her daughter: Phillis Johnson, two sisters; Arlene Davis and Linda Faye Coleman and a host of many relatives and friends.

 Services will be Thursday, March 31 at 11:00 a.m., held at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery.

   Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home. 110 North East Ave. Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979/532-3602  

To plant a tree in memory of Iola Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.