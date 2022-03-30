Wharton, TX (77488)

Today

Rain showers this morning with some sunshine during the afternoon hours as drier air moves in on gusty winds. High around 85F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.