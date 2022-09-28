John Wesley Steen, age 45, beloved son, brother and father went to be with his Heavenly Father on September 22. 2022. He died at Memorial Hermann in Houston, from a brief illness. John is preceded by his father Gil Steen. He has left behind his mother Betty Steen, two brothers, Billy and James Steen, son, J.J., cousin Lynn Perkins of Frankin and numerous cousins in Texas, and Florida. He drove for Hayes Trucking. John was cremated at Chapel of the Pines, in Houston. His ashes will be returned to his family.
