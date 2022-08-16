Jean Ann Ferrell, 75, of Georgetown, Texas, formerly Wharton passed away August 11, 2022 peacefully in her sleep.
Jean was born in El Campo, on September 11, 1946. She attended elementary school at Newgulf Elementary and graduated from Boling High School in 1965. During high school she won Rice Festival Queen and football sweetheart. Jean was very active in FHA, 4H, Girl Scouts, Band and numerous other clubs and activities. She was awarded perfect attendance upon high school graduation for never missing a day of school for her whole academic career.
Jean attended Wharton County Junior College after graduating where she was a Starlette Drill Team Leader and worked as a biology lab assistant. She developed her love of nursing and caring for patients by being a hospital candy striper. She received her nursing certificate from St. Mary's in Galveston and went onto a 40+ year nursing career. Jean was in the first Nurse Practitioner class in Texas and received her certificate in 1978 from UT-Galveston.
Jean was deeply devoted to her Catholic faith, it gave her indescribable joy and living the faith was her Way of Life. She was close to Our Lady and loved praying the rosary to intercede for others. She created and sponsored a social and spiritual high school Catholic youth program at Holy Family Catholic Church called "Christians in Action".
Jean was dedicated to her family and cherished the moments when they were all together with her. She was known for her beautiful smile, generous heart and friendly personality. She had a rare gift of a listening ear and easily made friends. She loved the beach and the wind in her hair. She was a lover of all kinds of music.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents Fred Henry Holub and Sylvia Kresta Holub, her daughter, Baby Girl Ferrell, nephew Hayden G. Hummel, and brother-in-law William Pinebrook.
She is survived by her children Geoffrey Ferrell and wife Tina, Apryl Banister and husband Brian, Corbin Ferrell and wife Megan. She is also survived by her sisters; Sharon Holub Pinebrook, Tracie Holub and husband Jim Pfeil and son Collin Hummel, grandchildren; Kurt Ferrell, Lexie Ferrell, Olivia Banister, Genevieve Banister, Elena Ferrell, Gabriella Ferrell, and Jonah Ferrell. Pallbearers include Kurt Ferrell (Grandson), Brian Banister (son-in-law), Glenn Watz (cousin), Collin Hummel (godson), Kenny Knebel (cousin), and Jim Pfeil (brother-in-law).
On August 20, 2022 the visitation will precede the service from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m. The services will start with the Rosary at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton at 9:30 a.m. followed by the celebration of the Funeral Mass directly afterwards. The Rite of Committal and Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Wharton after the Mass.
Pallbearers include Kurt Ferrell (grandson), Brian Banister (son-in-law), Glen Watz (cousin), Collin Hummel (godson), Kenny Knebel (cousin), and Jim Pfeil (brother-in-law). Honorary Pallbearers include Michelle Pavlu McDaniels (goddaughter); Judy Mendieta, Carolyn Watz Wood (cousin), Michelle Wainwright and Bri Wainwright (family friends and caregivers).
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Catholic Charities, Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, 2900 Louisiana St., Houston, Texas 77006, 713-874-6681.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx. 979.532.3410.
