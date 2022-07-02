Venson Jones, age 65 yrs. old of Lane City, TX. passed away June 20, 2022. Mr. Jones was born on March 09,1957 in Wharton to Jessie Jones and Edith Sanford.
Venson is survived by his wife Carrie Jones and a host of many relatives and friends.
Services will be Saturday, July 02 at 11:00 a.m., held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Lane City. Burial will follow in Peach Creek Cemetery in Hungerford.
Visitation in the Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home Chapel, Friday, July 01, 1:00 – 5:00 pm.
We ask that everyone wear a mask when entering the building for visitation.
Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, 110 North East Avenue, Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979.532.3602.
