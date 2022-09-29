Raymond John Valigura, 86, of Sealy passed away September 18, 2022 after a sudden illness. He was born on December 3, 1935 to the late Steve and Louise Kubena Valigura.
Raised in East Bernard, Raymond graduated from East Bernard High school and later attended Wharton County Junior college. He worked at the East Bernard CO-OP Gin for many years until retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cook-outs with family and friends, and following the Longhorn football team.
In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his siblings Steve Valigura, Louis Valigura, Frank Valigura and Geogia Kovar, a niece Stella Harrison, and nephews David Kovar and Mark Valigura.
He is survived by his sister Martha Nowak and nieces and nephews Kathy Robinette, Alan Valigura, Susan Wilkerson, RoseMarie Durden, Carolyn Janik, Alice Melancon, Gregory Valigura, Kenneth Valigura, Dennis Kovar, Robert Kovar, and Debbie Tobola as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews.
A rosary service will be held on September 29, 2022 with the memorial Mass and Rite of Committal taking place on September 30 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard. Burial will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979.532.3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.