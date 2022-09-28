Lula Mae Allen Ray, age 63 yrs. old of Rosenberg, TX. passed away September 20, 2022. Mrs. Ray was born on July 16,1959 in Wharton to Lloyd Elsie Allen and Mary Lee Sanders.
Lila Mae is survived by her sons; Chaddrick Brown, Aveaire Ray, Cedric Ray, brothers; Lloyd Allen, Roland Allen, Kenneth Allen, Alfred Duncan, sisters; Elsie Faye Anderson, Robbie Faye Lee and a host of many relatives and friends.
Services will be Saturday, October 1 at 11:00 a.m., held at Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, 110 N. East Ave., in Wharton.
Visitation in the Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Friday, September 30 from 1:00 - 6:00 p.m.
We ask that everyone wear a mask when entering the building for visitation.
Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, 110 North East Avenue, Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979-532-3602
