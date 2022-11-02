Frank James Gonzales, “Chachi”, 53, of Wharton born January 4, 1969 departed this life October 24, 2022.
Chachi’s visitation will be held Friday, November 4, 1-5 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home.
His funeral will be Saturday, November 5, 10 a.m. at New Faith Church.
Burial at Wharton City Cemetery.
