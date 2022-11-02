Frank James Gonzales, “Chachi”, 53, of Wharton born January 4, 1969 departed this life October  24, 2022.

Chachi’s visitation will be held Friday, November 4, 1-5 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home.

His funeral will be Saturday, November 5, 10 a.m. at New Faith Church.

Burial at Wharton City Cemetery.

Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Fu

To plant a tree in memory of “Chachi” Frank James Gonzales as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.