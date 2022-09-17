Raymond Joe Tomczak, 96, passed away peacefully with his daughter at his side on Monday, September 12, 2022 at a local assisted living center. Raymond was born on September 9, 1926 to the late Stanslaw Tomczak and Agnes Ziebert Tomczak on a ranch in Chapel Hills near Brenham.
After graduating from high school, Raymond enlisted in the US Army at the age of 18. He was a US Army Provost Marshal. He fought bravely in the battle of Mindanao and in Manila. As a Provost Marshal he was called into the office of a two star General. He stated that important papers would be arriving from Washington DC. “I was to have men stand guard of this aircraft immediately upon landing.” This plane carried the Peace Treaty which was signed on the Missouri in a Surrender Ceremony. After the war, he was assigned to Los Banos Prison and had two famous prisoners, Lt. Gen Massaharu Homma and Gen. Tomouki Yamashita, both sentenced to death for war crimes. “We fought hard and with honor and I will always remember those who did not make it home.” As told to his good friend, Sarah Hudgins.
After the war, he rode the bus from California to Houston and he said he saw the most beautiful girl, Sidonia Sliva from Lane City whom he later married and they moved to Lane City and had a daughter, Sandra. Raymond worked in the Oil and Gas industry. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, skeet shooting, turkey hunts and going to the casinos. He was an active member of the Wharton American Legion Post 87 and VFW Post 4474 where he served as Judge Advocate for many years. He participated in many funerals playing taps and presenting the flag to the next of kin. He was a kind man who never met a stranger. He enjoyed speaking to groups around the state about history and stories from when he served during WWII. He will be missed dearly by many.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sidonia Tomczak, sister, Wanda Muse and brothers; Edward Tomczak and Wallace Tomczak and all the soldiers he fought next to, many of whom he left memorialized in Manila.
Raymond is survived by his daughter, Sandra Jane Noble and husband, Michael of Austin, grandchildren; Nicholas Noble and wife, Katie of San Antonio and Nicole McGee and husband, Jason of Austin; great-grandchildren; Leland Noble (eight), Adler Noble (six), Grayson McGee (four), Vera Noble (two) and expected baby boy McGee. Along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 17 at Holy Family Catholic Church with a rosary recited at 10:30 a.m. and Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with Father Sam Appiassi officiating. A Rite of Committal and burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Mark Sliva, Nicholas Noble, Jason McGee, Dale Garner, Arnold Manofsky, Jr., and Guy Shelton. Honorary pallbearers are Johnny Gonzales, Daniel Garza, Raymond Beyer, Sarah Hudgins, Clay Garner and Chris Voulgaris.
