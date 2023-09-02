Bryan Shelby Reed, 42, of Wharton passed away at the Wharton ER after a long battle of chronic pain and depression. He was born May 19, 1981 in Tomball, TX. He is survived by his mother, Karen Macfarland and husband, James of Wharton, father, John Reed and wife, Julie of Fort McKavet, sister, Rachel Reed Jacobs and husband, Antonio of Cypress, nieces, Kaleigh and Khloe Jacobs. Also surviving step-brothers, step-sisters, numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
He was a mechanic by trade here in Wharton. He was raised and graduated from East Bernard High School. He will be terribly missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be left whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
