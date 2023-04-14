Regina Hundl Merta, 56, of El Campo passed into the loving arms of our Lord on April 11, 2023. She was born on September 27, 1966 to the late Wilbert Hundl, Sr. and Albina Rochen Hundl, of Wharton.
Regina graduated from Wharton High School and received an Associate’s Degree from Wharton County Junior College. She attended Sam Houston State University. She worked for Viper Well Services and its subsidiaries until Spring, 2022.
Regina married the love of her life, Mark Merta, on October 12, 1996 and made their home in El Campo. Regina was a member of St. Philip Catholic Church, a member of Catholic Daughters Court 1374, and a member of KJZT. Regina was a loving and devoted wife to her husband whom remained by her side throughout her lengthy illness.
Regina enjoyed crafting and sewing, and would often donate those items to auctions and fundraisers, including donations to St. Philip and St. Robert Catholic Churches. She found pleasure show-casing her talents and skills in the Wharton County Fair. Her favorite past-times were participating in Bar-B-Que cook-offs, fishing and canning produce with her husband.
Regina was a one-of-a-kind person, always willing to lend a helping hand. She enjoyed hosting bridal and baby showers for her numerous nieces, nephews and family friends. She rarely said no, and always came up with something unique for everyone. She had a thoughtful and loving heart, always willing to serve others.
Regina is survived by her husband, Mark; mother, Albina Hundl; sisters, Theresa Krenek and husband Gerard, Felicia Vickroy and husband Scott, Veronica Stapper and husband Jeffrey, Melinda Gary and husband John, Donna Zahn and husband Arthur Jr.; brothers, Wilbert Hundl, Jr. and wife Paula, Paul Hundl and wife Joanna, Julius Hundl and wife Kelly. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Triska Funeral Home in El Campo on April 16 at 3:00 p.m. Wake service will follow at 4:00 p.m. with a Rosary. Funeral services will be held at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in El Campo on April 17 at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial at Holy Cross Memorial Park in El Campo.
Pallbearers are Dustin Zahn, Cameron Pratka, Joshua Gary, Bradley Hundl, Rodney Smaistrla, Brent Holub.
Honorary pallbearers are Nieces and Nephews.
Memorial donations in memory of Regina may be made to St. Philip Catholic Church, 304 W Church St, El Campo, TX 77437 or St. Robert’s Catholic Church, 512 Tegner St, El Campo, TX 77437.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant St. El Campo, Tx. 77437. 979-534-3681.
