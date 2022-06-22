George Brooks, Jr., 100, of Egypt born Sept 9, 1921, departed this life after a century of living on June 14, 2022. Mr. George’s Homegoing will be Friday, June 24 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church of Egypt. He will be laid to rest at Sandridge Cemetery in Egypt. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home 979.532.2715
