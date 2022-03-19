Thomas Eugene Matula passed away on March 17, 2022, after a long struggle with ESRD (End Stage Renal Disease) complicated by Parkinson’s Disease. Tommy was born September 7, 1948, to Eugene “Blackeye” Matula and Helen (Dobias) Matula.
Tommy grew up in Newgulf where he was active in Little League & Boy Scouts attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. He was an outstanding athlete particularly in basketball & football. Tommy graduated from Boling High School, Class of 1967. He attended The University of Texas – Austin and was honored to be a member of the 1969 & 1970 Longhorn National Championship Football teams. He worked for Texas Gulf Sulphur for a short while and as a lineman for HL&P /Centerpoint Energy for 37 years. He also helped his family farm. He retired in 2009.
Tommy treasured memories of family road trips with Grandpa Matula and especially the annual family vacations to New Braunfels. He also loved his long friendships with high school classmates, Longhorn teammates & Centerpoint coworkers. It was the highlight of his life to continue to build on those relationships into retirement. He enjoyed traveling with friends and was always ready to bar-b-que, tailgate or just have a drink and catch up with friends. One of Tommy’s most precious memories was coaching his son Eric’s baseball teams in Little League and Babe Ruth. Eric was always the light of his life and Tommy was so proud of him.
Tommy is predeceased by his mother and father, Helen & Blackeye Matula, grandparents, Bessie & William Dobias and Cecilia & Julius Matula. He’s also predeceased by aunts and uncles, Genevieve & Charles McGuire, Bessie & Robert LaVictoire, and Mary Louise & Julius (Slim) Matula, Jr. and Jim Vacek.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Beverly (Mason) Matula of Houston; son - Eric Matula; sister - Liz Krenek and husband Alan of Wharton; brother - Rick Matula and wife Dottie of Wharton; nieces and nephews - Jessica Matula and husband Taylor Smith of Dallas, Adam Matula and Emily Estrada of Wharton, Andrew Krenek and wife Symantha of Katy, and Joseph Krenek of Houston; aunt - Delores Vacek of Victoria; sisters and brothers-in-law - Sheri and Jimmy Jackson of Conroe, Vicki and Eric Bishop of Red Oak, and JoAnn and John Placette of Richmond along with numerous cousins and extended family members. In addition, Tommy is survived by step-sons - Brian Wenzel and wife Marianna of Breckenridge CO and Brent Wenzel and wife Kelly of Prosper. He is also survived by his special grandchildren - Cooper Wenzel, Hadley Wenzel, Amalia Wenzel and Victoria Matula.
Relatives and friends are invited for visitation on Wednesday March 23 from 9-10 a.m. Rosary to begin at 9:30 a.m. and funeral mass 10:00 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, Hungerford. Interment to follow at St. John’s Catholic Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Jessica Matula, Taylor Smith, Adam Matula, Andrew Krenek, Joseph Krenek, Zachary Mason, Natalie Ford, Jerry Gaidosek and John Placette. Honorary pall bearers are Tommy Franz, Larry Hill, Rusty Holden, Jimmy Holden, Syd Keasler, Stanley Maulden, Jimmy Jackson, and Eric Bishop.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, St. John’s Catholic Church (Bell Tower Fund or Scholarship Fund) or a charity of your choice.
Thank you to Houston Methodist Hospital West Campus and A Med Hospice for all their help, support, and care in the last few months. A special thank you to Dr. Amer Khan and Westminister Dialysis Center for their continued thoughtful care throughout the last decade.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979-532-340.
