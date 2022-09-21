Muriel Dean Hacker, 82 of El Campo passed away on September 19, 2022. He was born on March 20, 1940 in El Campo to the late Fred and Georgia Fothergill Hacker. He retired in 2018 from Tree House Furniture where he repaired and finished furniture.
He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Hacker of El Campo; sons, Charles Hacker and wife Dixie of Plano and Wayne Hacker of El Campo and grandchildren, Jacob Hacker of Tyler and Garrett, Ethan and Kaitlyn Hacker, all of Plano.
Muriel was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Jo Ann Luco Hacker.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, September 22 at Triska Funeral Home.
Funeral services begin 10 a.m. Friday, September 23 at Faith Lutheran Church in El Campo. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Muriel may be made to Faith Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant St. El Campo Tx 77437. 979.543.3681.
