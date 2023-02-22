A dual ceremony will be held to commemorate the lives of mother and daughter Shasta and Carter Newsome who left this earth tragically *oh too soon* on February 11, 2023.
Shasta La’Tesce Newsome, 39, of Wharton born February 21, 1983 to Norman & Evelyn Newsome Liddell.
Carter Mackenzie Newsome, 13, of Wharton born October 19, 2009.
Shasta and Carter’s services will be Saturday, February 25 at 11 a.m. at El Campo HS Auditorium, with same-day visitation at 10 a.m. At the family’s request NO VIDEOS OR PICTURE-TAKING will be allowed. A private family-only burial will take place following the services.
Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home of Wharton. 979-532-2715.
