Sally Soderquist, 81, of Wharton, passed into the arms of the lord on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Methodist Hospital in Houston Tx. She was born on April 15th 1941 in Houston to the late Erin Morgan Watson and Cleo Isabell.
Sally was raised in Center Texas and graduated from Rosenberg Lamar High School with the class of 1959 and attended the University of Houston. She was a piano instructor for 50 years and enjoyed playing for churches, pre-schools, weddings, funerals and other events. Sally married the love of her life Emil Soderquist on July 28th 1963 at First Baptist in Rosenberg. She enjoyed playing the piano and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Carl Watson.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Emil Soderquist, sons, Dennis Morgan Soderquist and wife Cheryl of Wimberley, Walter Jones Soderquist and wife Anjie of Wharton, and Tim Soderquist and wife Suzanne of Magnolia. Her grandchildren Erin Jansky, Janelle Cook and husband Justin, Ethan Soderquist, Emily Reyna and husband Daniel, Jordan Soderquist, and Nickolas Soderquist. Great -grandchildren Kimber Cook, Kaisley Cook, and Kolt Cook.
There will be a Visitation at Wharton Funeral Home on Friday, August 12 between 5-7 p.m. and Funeral service will be Saturday, August 13 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, graveside service will be held at Concord Cemetery near Iola, Grimes County.
Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. 979.532.3410.
