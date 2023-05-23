Elena Trevino passed into the arms of the Lord on May 15, 2023 at her residence in Houston surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Wharton on August 9, 1944, to the late Trinidad (Torres) Villarreal and Manuel Villarreal.
Elena graduated from Wharton High School, She later married the love of her life Valentin Trevino on December 14th 1963. In her free time, she enjoyed crafts, shopping, and going out. She loved spending time with family, especially spoiling her grandkids. Elena is preceded in death by her husband Valentine Trevino and son Adam Trevino.
She is survived by her children Kristina Gonzalez and husband Simon of Conroe, Steven Trevino of Houston. Sisters Tillie Jimenez of Houston and Gloria Jarvela of Wharton, her brothers Manuel Villarreal Jr., Isreal Villarreal, Rudy Villarreal, and Johnny Villarreal all of Wharton. She is also survived by her grandchildren Samantha, Adam, Madison, Sophia, and Riley. Great-grandchildren Gavin and Jude, great-great grandchildren Stefani Elena.
Relatives and friends were invited to her viewing at Our Lady Mt. Carmel on Friday May 19, at 9 a.m. with a Rosary to following at 9:30 a.m., Service began at 10 a.m..
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410.
