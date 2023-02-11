Mary was born and raised in the Boling area where she met her future husband and many lifelong friends. Bobby and Mary were married shortly after high school and soon moved to Newgulf to raise their children in a community of friends that felt like family. Mary had worked at Boling school district for many years and shared friendships and fond memories with both staff and students over that time.
After retirement, Bobby and Mary did a little bit of traveling, fishing and spent time with family and friends. Mary was a mom who was close to both her children and her granddaughter. The Sterry family was in many ways a single unit that she held together with love and true friendships with each one. Mary had a loving marriage with Bobby for over 51 years until he passed in 2010. As a role model for her children she quietly influenced their character and lives. Her daughter Robin Sterry and son-in-law Jim Perez built a home next door and enjoyed being close to their mom over the last few years. Her son, Mike Sterry and wife, Angie along with granddaughter Courtney Sterry moved to the Boling/Wharton area to be close as well a few years back. Her presence in their lives and the ability to spend time with them all leaves no voids in their hearts which are full of love for their mom and grandmother.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 11 at 2:00 p.m. at St Thomas Episcopal Church in Wharton.
Funeral services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx. 979-532-3410.
