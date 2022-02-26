Rosemary O. Hinze, 90 of Wharton, passed away peacefully in Houston on Thursday, February 24, 2022 following a lengthy illness. She was born on August 31, 1931 in Plum to the late Ed Orsak and Toni Beseda Orsak.
She was a graduate of Wharton High School. She married the love of her life Walter Hinze, Jr. on June 30, 1951 in Wharton and he preceded her in death on October 16, 1998. Together they established Hinze’s Bar-B-Que in 1971. Her children adoringly describe her as an amazing woman who instilled a strong work ethic and high standards in her children and those around her. She adored all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and looked forward to all the family gatherings. She enjoyed riding around the neighborhood in the golf cart with Bella, her dog, sitting on her lap. She loved sitting outdoors on her swing people watching. She loved her flowers, plants and watching the birds on her water fountains. She was a member of Catholic Daughters. She will be dearly missed by all. In addition to her parents and her husband, Walter, she was preceded in death by her great-grandson Hayden Beeson.
She is survived by her children, Marlies Sciba, Carl Hinze and wife, Debbie, Fred Hinze and wife, Diane, Arlene Korenek and husband, Allen, Donna Hinze, Lydia Kubicek and Michael Hinze wife, Terry; 19 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren; sister, Adeline Miska and brother, Butch Orsak. Along with many nieces and nephews, close friends and the Hinze’s Restaurant employees.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to her beloved caregiver, Roselio Rangel and all her other care givers who so lovingly cared for their mother.
The family will receive visitors on Sunday, February 27 at Wharton Funeral Home starting a 5 p.m. a Holy Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. by Tim Duyka. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, February 28 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Hungerford with Fr. Charles Dwomoh officiating. The Rite of Committal and burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton. Serving as pallbearers are Travis Hinze, Scott Hinze, Myles Kubicek, Kole Kubicek, Philip Marek, Andy Korenek and Jacob Hinze.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Alzheimer’s’ Association; alz.org or Alzheimer’s Association 6055 S Loop E Fwy, Houston, Tx 77087 or SMA; Cure SMA, 925 Busse Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 or curesma.org.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx 77488. 979/532-3410
