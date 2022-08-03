Ofilia P. Peña, 100 years young of Boling passed away on Sunday July 31, 2022, peacefully surrounded by her family at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Sugarland. She was born on April 3, 1922 in Corpus Christi to the late Maria and Miguel Peña.
Ofilia married the Love of her life, Matias Peña on November 2, 1936 in El Campo. Together they spent the next 59 years together enjoying life and raising a beautiful family until his passing on June 7, 1996. Ofilia enjoyed flower gardening where many of the neighbors would stop and complement the beauty of it. She also loved reading, cooking and baking for her family and friends. Her true love was the time she spent with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Ofilia is survived by her children; Matias Pena, Jr. (the late Stella), Eusebio Pena (Sharon), Dora Garza (Al), Edward Pena (Kathy), Cristella Martin (the late Don), Deborah Hayes (the late Herman) and Miguel Pena (Ida). She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday, August 4 from 5-7 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Religious service to begin at 7:00 p.m. Friends and family will also gather for a graveside service on Friday, August 5, at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Wharton.
