Iola Jackson Pendgraph, 86, of Wharton born July 15, 1936 to Nook and Nanny Jackson passed away June 16, 2023.
A visitation will be held Friday, June 23, 2-7 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home. Iola's home going service will be Saturday, June 24, at 2 p.m. at New Hope Community Church of Wharton.
Burial will follow at Jackson Family Cemetery in Wharton.
Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home 519 E Emily St. Wharton, Tx. 979-532-2715.
To plant a tree in memory of Iola Pendgraph as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.