Joyce Barker, 83, of Wharton passed away suddenly Monday morning, September 5, 2022 at home. She was born on November 17, 1938 to the late Albert and Emma Sternadel in Praha, Texas.
Joyce was a graduate of Ganado High School, class of 1957. She married Joe Wayne Barker on June 10, 1959 in Ganado. Joyce worked at South Texas Medical Clinic for many years. She enjoyed playing dominoes, mahjong, volunteering at the hospital gift shop, playing games with her grandchildren and was active in the Holy Family Catholic Church Fellowship Committee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters; Mildred Vesely, LaNelle Blinka and husband Johnny, sisters-In-law; Carolyn Sternadel, Sybil Shanks, brothers-in-law; Melvin Janecka, Edgar Barker (Pistol) and wife Joyce Barker; grandchildren, Brandi Barker and Terry Talafuse.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Joe Barker of Wharton, daughters; Connie Miculka and husband Red of Hungerford, Brenda Muzyka and husband Tim of Fulshear, and Bobbi Jo Talafuse of Wharton; son Trent Barker and wife, Sherrie of Fulshear, sister Lucille Janecka of Victoria, brothers Franklin Sternadel of Victoria, Kenneth Sternadel and wife Ann of Ganado, and Leonard Sternadel and wife Dana of La Grange, brother-in-law Paul Vesely; sister-in-law Cathy Sikes and husband Gary; grandchildren; Rusty Miculka and wife Amanda, Ashley Farrar and husband Tyler, Tonda Talafuse and fiancée Adam Rachunek; great-grandchildren; Harper, Quinn, Jack, Remi, and Baby Farrar on the way and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers, Rusty Miculka, Adam Rachunek, Tyler Farrar, Kelly Sternadel, Anthony Blinka, Larry Vesely, Scott Sternadel, Craig Janecka and Adam Sternadel.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 7 at Wharton Funeral Home followed by the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 8 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to Holy Family Catholic Church Fellowship Committee, 2011 Briar Lane, Wharton, Texas 77488.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy.Wharton, TX 77488. 979. 532-3410.
