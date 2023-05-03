Linda Fuller Chauvin passed away on April 25, 2023 at the age of 82. Linda was diagnosed with dementia five years ago. She was born on December 23, 1940 in the tiny town of Barnum, Texas in the East Texas piney
woods. She grew up in the sawmill town of Camden where her father worked.
Linda graduated as the valedictorian from Chester High School. She graduated from Sam Houston University, Bachelor of Science, majoring in journalism, in 1966.
Linda taught eighth grade at East Bernard ISD for several years where she and her husband, Charles, chose to live and raise their two boys. While living in East Bernard Linda was active in the East Bernard United Methodist Church, Boy Scouts, Chamber of Commerce, and many other community activities.
In 1993 she was named “Citi-
zen of the Year” by the East Bernard Chamber of Commerce. Linda and Charles divided their time between their cabin in Cuchara, Colorado and Austin. Travel was their passion, France and Italy especially. Using their Delta Air travel privileges, they enjoyed traveling all over the world appreciating other cultures. Linda was a long-time member of the “East Wharton County Every Other Wednesday Bridge Club” where she continued to play with friends after moving to Austin.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, J.D. Fuller and Winnie Pugh Fuller of Barnum sister, Nada Fuller Jordan, and brother-in-law, Lewis Nowlin.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 62 years, Charles, sons Charles Christopher Chauvin and Stephen Paul Chauvin, daughter-in-law Jeanne Chauvin, grandchildren Blake Vizzone, Andrew Vizzone, and Mika Price. Linda is also survived by sister Barbara Nowlin of Barnum, and brother Charles Fuller and spouse Bonnie plus numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank our friend retired RN Rebecca May for her help with Linda’s final days. We are grateful to Enhabit hospice, especially RN Janelle Lemon, for their help, support and kindness. Thanks to TheKey caregivers, especially Tony Davis, who was with us on Linda’s last day.
A memorial service is planned at the flower meadow above Cuchara, CO on La Veta Pass this summer with a time and place to be announced for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Linda’s memory to the Cuchara Chapel Scholarship Fund, PO Box 796, La Veta, CO 81055. These scholarships aid the graduates of Huerfano County and was Linda’s favorite charity. Linda and Charles have been long-time members and supporters of the Cuchara Chapel.
