   Cora Lee Waddy, 102, of Boling, born May 2, 1920 made her heavenly departure, February 24, 2023 surrounded by family.

    In her honor, a visitation will be Friday, March 3, 2-7 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home.

  Cora's home going celebration will be Saturday, at 2 p.m. at Shiloh MBC of Boling with burial following at Shiloh  Baptist Church Cemetery.   

   Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home of Wharton 979-532-2715.

