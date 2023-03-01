Cora Lee Waddy, 102, of Boling, born May 2, 1920 made her heavenly departure, February 24, 2023 surrounded by family.
In her honor, a visitation will be Friday, March 3, 2-7 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home.
Cora's home going celebration will be Saturday, at 2 p.m. at Shiloh MBC of Boling with burial following at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery.
Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home of Wharton 979-532-2715.
To plant a tree in memory of Cora Waddy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented