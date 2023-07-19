Charles Goodwin, 83, of Hungerford passed away at his residence following a brief illness. He was born on February 4, 1940 in Orange Texas to the late Dennis and Juanita Smith Bertrand.
Charles grew up in Orange and graduated from Orange High School, completing his education at the University of Houston. He later served our country in the United States Army. Charles married Patricia Krenek on September 16, 1961. She preceded him in death on September 13, 2018. Charles worked for the State of Texas Highway Dept, fixing roads and freeways for many years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, watching God’s nature and playing baseball with his children and grandchildren.
Charles is survived by his sons, Brad Goodwin and wife, LaNga, and Scott Goodwin both of Hungerford, grandchildren, Adam Clinton Goodwin, Hunter Wade Goodwin, Lauren Ann Goodwin, Brady Clinton Goodwin and Josh Goodwin, and many good friends. Family celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515
E Boling, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
